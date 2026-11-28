Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Cleanspark from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.92.

Get Cleanspark alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Cleanspark

Cleanspark Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. Cleanspark has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.39. Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 171.21% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $120.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleanspark will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleanspark news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 3,335 shares of Cleanspark stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $41,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 336,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,152,867.30. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $434,851. Insiders own 2.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleanspark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markowski Investments bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 1,193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company's stock.

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc. is a U.S.-based bitcoin mining and data center company. It operates facilities equipped with specialized computers that help process transactions on the Bitcoin network and earn bitcoin through mining. The company's roots are in energy technology, including microgrid and energy-management solutions. It shifted its primary focus to bitcoin mining in 2020 and has since expanded its mining operations in the United States, with facilities in states including Georgia and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cleanspark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cleanspark wasn't on the list.

While Cleanspark currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report