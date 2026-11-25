Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.32% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (a+)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ING Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.78.

Get CCEP alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at $5,204,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the company's stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 65,302 shares of the company's stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.0% in the second quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 273,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) is a beverage company that manufactures, sells and distributes products under The Coca-Cola Company's brands. Its portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite, as well as water, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices and ready-to-drink tea and coffee. CCEP serves customers across markets in Western Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, New Zealand and parts of Southeast Asia. The company was formed in 2016 through the combination of Coca-Cola bottling operations in Europe and expanded into the Asia-Pacific region with its 2021 acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners wasn't on the list.

While Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report