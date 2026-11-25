Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COLL. Truist Financial started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

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Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

COLL opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $779.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $216.03 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.68%. Collegium Pharmaceutical's revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $1,611,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,915,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,882,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,506,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an extended-release oxycodone product; Belbuca, a buprenorphine buccal film for chronic pain; and Nucynta, tapentadol tablets available in immediate- and extended-release formulations. The company also markets Symproic, a treatment for opioid-induced constipation. Collegium's products include extended-release and opioid medicines, and the company emphasizes responsible use and risk-mitigation measures in its commercial activities.

Further Reading

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