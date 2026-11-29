Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

COO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $61.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised Cooper Companies to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair cut Cooper Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.60.

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Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The company's fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.510-4.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 9th that permits the company to buy back $3 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 22.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $539,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,137,447.09. This represents a 90.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Keel acquired 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,701 shares in the company, valued at $249,999.18. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 34,701 shares of company stock worth $1,880,039 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,077,762,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $356,304,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,074,000. JANA Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 3,582,480 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $256,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,468,951 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $248,758,000 after purchasing an additional 103,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc. is a global medical device company focused on vision care and women's health. Its two main businesses are CooperVision and CooperSurgical, which develop and provide products and services for patients and healthcare professionals. CooperVision makes a broad range of contact lenses, including lenses for astigmatism, presbyopia and myopia management. Its products are distributed in markets around the world. CooperSurgical provides medical devices, diagnostic products and related services for fertility and women's health.

Further Reading

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