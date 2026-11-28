Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRBG. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Corebridge Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.45.

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Corebridge Financial Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:CRBG opened at $35.42 on Friday. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Corebridge Financial's revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Nippon bought 805,782 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $27,517,455.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,579,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,288,545,184.10. This represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argon Holdco Llc sold 3,227,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $110,032,293.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,234,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,507,951,480.07. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,729,538 shares of company stock worth $369,813,983. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth about $967,400,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth $726,494,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at $168,134,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at $166,054,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,332,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,452 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products to individuals, employers and institutions. Its offerings include annuities and life insurance, along with retirement savings products and services for employers and plan participants. The company also serves institutional clients through products and services such as pension risk transfer solutions, structured settlements and stable-value offerings. Its business primarily serves customers in the United States. Corebridge was formed from American International Group's life and retirement business and became an independent, publicly traded company in 2022.

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