Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "cautious" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.47.

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Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. Crown has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $126.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm's 50 day moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Crown had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Crown by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc. is a global packaging company that designs and manufactures metal containers and packaging products. Its offerings include aluminum beverage cans, food cans, aerosol containers, metal closures and other specialty packaging. The company also provides transit packaging products, including strapping and protective packaging used to secure goods during shipping and handling. Crown serves customers across a range of markets, including beverages, food, personal care and industrial products.

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