CS Disco (NYSE:LAW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CS Disco in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

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CS Disco Price Performance

NYSE LAW opened at $6.17 on Friday. CS Disco has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $405.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CS Disco news, EVP Karen Herckis sold 9,006 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $53,225.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 172,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,354.38. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Richard Crum sold 7,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $46,576.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 327,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,354.82. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 33,182 shares of company stock valued at $196,106 in the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CS Disco by 43.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,364 shares of the company's stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 98,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in CS Disco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 129,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $322,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-based legal technology to help law firms and corporate legal departments manage litigation and investigations. Its software supports e-discovery, the process of identifying, collecting, processing and reviewing electronically stored information for legal matters. The company's offerings include tools for legal holds and document review, along with analytics and artificial intelligence features designed to help legal teams organize large volumes of information and find relevant material.

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