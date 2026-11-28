Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks reports. The firm set a "moderate buy" rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $245.00 target price on Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.05.

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Airbnb Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $178.71 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Airbnb has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $197.87. The company has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.75 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company's revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,739 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $475,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,807,634.80. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,743 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $321,374.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,723.28. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 196,909 shares of company stock worth $36,032,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,785,665 shares of the company's stock worth $827,929,000 after buying an additional 2,581,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,085,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,401,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,522 shares during the period. MKA Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,515,606. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,848.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 939,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,994,000 after purchasing an additional 908,021 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc. operates an online marketplace that connects people seeking places to stay with hosts offering accommodations. Its listings include entire homes, private and shared rooms, and other distinctive lodging options, available for short- and longer-term stays. The company also offers experiences and services in select destinations, giving guests ways to book activities and services alongside accommodations. Airbnb serves a global community of hosts and guests across countries and regions worldwide.

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