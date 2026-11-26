Stock analysts at Dbs Bank initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks reports. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the oil and gas producer's stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.71.

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Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE OXY opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.16. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $26,000. William Mack & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an energy and chemicals company engaged in oil and natural gas exploration and production, as well as the manufacture and marketing of chemicals. Its oil and gas operations span the United States and international markets, including parts of the Middle East and North Africa. Through its OxyChem business, Occidental produces chemicals such as chlorine, caustic soda and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which are used in a range of industrial and consumer applications. The company also develops carbon management and low-carbon projects, including carbon capture initiatives.

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