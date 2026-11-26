Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DAL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus set a $95.00 price target on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.15.

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Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 28,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $2,406,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,876,548.25. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Sear sold 17,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,463.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 86,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,706,272.20. This represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,100,089. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markowski Investments bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Timbuktu Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 195.9% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 164.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc. is a U.S. airline that provides passenger and cargo air transportation. The company serves destinations across the United States and operates routes to locations in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, with service supported by airline partners. Delta also offers related services, including aircraft maintenance and repair, vacation packages through Delta Vacations, and its SkyMiles frequent-flyer program. Its operations include a network of hubs and focus cities, with Atlanta serving as its largest hub.

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