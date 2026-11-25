Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the medical research company's stock. Deutsche Bank's target price indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.55.

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Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock traded down $4.29 on Wednesday, reaching $179.23. 823,780 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.38 and a 200-day moving average of $139.67. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $188.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.540-1.570 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.730-6.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, Director Mikael Dolsten sold 634 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $95,974.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $745,395.12. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,979,038 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,236,418,000 after purchasing an additional 124,808 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,454,686 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $990,206,000 after buying an additional 198,253 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,008,634 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $930,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,233,964 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $695,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company's stock.

Top Agilent Technologies Stories

These are some of the A stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Agilent beat fiscal fourth-quarter estimates, reporting $2.04 billion in revenue, up 9.6% year over year and 8.3% organically, and adjusted EPS of $1.86 versus analysts’ $1.73 estimate. Growth was broad-based, with consumables revenue topping $1 billion for the year. Agilent fiscal 2026 results

Agilent beat fiscal fourth-quarter estimates, reporting $2.04 billion in revenue, up 9.6% year over year and 8.3% organically, and adjusted EPS of $1.86 versus analysts’ $1.73 estimate. Growth was broad-based, with consumables revenue topping $1 billion for the year. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $210 from $190 and maintained a Buy rating, adding to a wave of target increases following the results. Deutsche Bank price target update

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $210 from $190 and maintained a Buy rating, adding to a wave of target increases following the results. Neutral Sentiment: Agilent’s first customer experience center in Malaysia expands its local presence, though the near-term financial impact is unclear. Malaysia customer experience center

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies develops and supplies instruments, software, services and consumables used in laboratories and manufacturing operations. Its offerings support applications in life sciences, diagnostics, chemical analysis, food safety, environmental testing and pharmaceutical research. The company serves customers worldwide, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical and academic laboratories, and organizations in the chemical, energy and food industries. Its services include laboratory equipment maintenance, technical support and related workflow solutions.

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