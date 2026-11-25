DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the sporting goods retailer's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price indicates a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $171.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.18.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 14.6%

DKS opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $138.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.11. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $244.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.53. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-12.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Larry Jr. Fitzgerald purchased 1,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.67 per share, with a total value of $244,906.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,001,252.33. This represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta purchased 7,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,983.25. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 86,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,233,755. This trade represents a 9.77% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 32,245 shares of company stock worth $4,230,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,501,321,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,287,984 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $441,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,510 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $340,215,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $128,943,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More DICK'S Sporting Goods News

Investors following DKS have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue rose 23.2% year over year to $5.13 billion, topping estimates, while non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 exceeded consensus of about $1.41. DICK'S raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS forecast to $11.45–$12.30 from $11.00–$12.00 and increased its outlook for the core DICK'S business. Reuters article

Third-quarter revenue rose 23.2% year over year to $5.13 billion, topping estimates, while non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 exceeded consensus of about $1.41. DICK'S raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS forecast to $11.45–$12.30 from $11.00–$12.00 and increased its outlook for the core DICK'S business. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a $1.25 quarterly dividend, or $5.00 annualized. This provides shareholder income but is less likely than the earnings and guidance news to drive the near-term move.

The company declared a $1.25 quarterly dividend, or $5.00 annualized. This provides shareholder income but is less likely than the earnings and guidance news to drive the near-term move. Negative Sentiment: Non-GAAP EPS was below the year-ago quarter’s $2.07, despite beating this quarter’s estimates. Some coverage also flags expectations for a sharper future earnings slowdown, which could temper optimism if growth or margins weaken. The Motley Fool article

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a U.S. sporting goods retailer that sells equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories for a range of sports and outdoor activities. Customers can shop through its stores and e-commerce platforms, and the company also offers services such as golf club fitting and equipment repair at select locations. The company operates under several retail banners, including DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone!, as well as experiential DICK'S House of Sport locations.

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