Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential upside of 37.91% from the company's previous close.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Diodes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $125.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIOD

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Diodes has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $125.99. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $532.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $512.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Diodes's quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other news, CEO Gary Yu sold 5,715 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $525,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,423,744. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $803,920,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $184,153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $41,421,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth about $24,463,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures and supplies semiconductor products used in electronic systems. Its portfolio includes discrete semiconductors, analog and mixed-signal devices, and power-management products, such as rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, converters and LED drivers. The company's products support applications in automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics and communications markets. Diodes serves customers globally through operations and sales across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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