Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Dorian LPG from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $55.00.

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Dorian LPG Stock Up 0.2%

Dorian LPG stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.61. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 70.38% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $194.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Hansen sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $2,656,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 107,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,719,696. The trade was a 31.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Hadjipateras acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.07 per share, for a total transaction of $961,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,340,145. This trade represents a 13.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,329,849. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 4.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 14.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 844.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 80.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is an international shipping company focused on the seaborne transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs), which move LPG between production centers and markets around the world. The company's fleet includes vessels designed to carry LPG, including ships equipped with dual-fuel propulsion systems. Dorian LPG serves global trade routes connecting suppliers in regions such as the United States and the Middle East with customers in Asia, Europe and other markets.

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