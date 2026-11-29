Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Freedom Broker raised Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Freedom Capital cut shares of Dorman Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.17.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $137.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average price is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $155.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $561.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $565.33 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 9.30%. Dorman Products's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,542,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 696,562 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $85,399,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dorman Products by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,439 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $47,255,000 after buying an additional 37,384 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,750 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $40,182,000 after buying an additional 111,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company's stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products is a supplier of replacement parts and components for the automotive aftermarket. The company develops and markets products for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, serving both professional repair shops and do-it-yourself customers. Its offerings include parts and assemblies for systems such as brakes, steering, suspension, engines, electrical components and heating and cooling, along with automotive hardware and fasteners. Dorman sells products through retailers, distributors and other aftermarket channels, including online sellers.

Further Reading

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