Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. RBC Dominion Securities set a $200.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $180.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.62.

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Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $142.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.87. Shopify has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $180.88.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Shopify had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kilter Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 111.3% in the third quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Shopify News Summary

These are some of the SHOP news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Thanksgiving online sales reached $7.1 billion, exceeding Adobe’s forecast. The strong start to the holiday shopping season may lift expectations for merchants using Shopify’s platform. Article: Shopify Stocks Jump as Record Online Holiday Spending Kicks Off

Thanksgiving online sales reached $7.1 billion, exceeding Adobe’s forecast. The strong start to the holiday shopping season may lift expectations for merchants using Shopify’s platform. Positive Sentiment: A comparison with Wix says Shopify has stronger revenue growth and earnings prospects, while both companies are expanding their AI and e-commerce capabilities. Article: Shopify vs. Wix.com: Which E-Commerce Stock Has an Edge Right Now?

A comparison with Wix says Shopify has stronger revenue growth and earnings prospects, while both companies are expanding their AI and e-commerce capabilities. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns and reports of slower revenue growth have weighed on sentiment following a recent pullback. Those concerns could limit the rebound if holiday spending does not translate into stronger business results. Article: Shopify Stock Is Still Under Pressure as Valuation Concerns Persist

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc. is a commerce technology company that provides software and services for businesses selling online, in person and through other sales channels. Its platform helps merchants create and manage online stores, organize products and orders, and handle payments, marketing and customer engagement. Shopify also offers point-of-sale tools for in-person sales, Shopify Payments in supported markets, and solutions for larger businesses through Shopify Plus. Its services are used by merchants in many countries and across a wide range of industries and business sizes.

Further Reading

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