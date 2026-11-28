Echostar (NASDAQ:ECHO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Echostar in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Echostar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Echostar from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Echostar from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Echostar from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Get Echostar alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on ECHO

Echostar Trading Up 3.2%

Echostar stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day moving average is $93.14. Echostar has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $147.25.

Echostar (NASDAQ:ECHO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $4.90. Echostar had a net margin of 81.29% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Echostar will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Wall purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.41 per share, for a total transaction of $90,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $316,435. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Echostar in the third quarter worth about $1,116,000. Innovator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Echostar during the third quarter valued at $688,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Echostar by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,147 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company's stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation is a communications and entertainment company whose businesses include satellite-based connectivity, broadband services, television programming and wireless communications. Its offerings include Hughes Network Systems' satellite and managed network services, as well as DISH TV and Sling TV services. Hughes serves residential, enterprise and government customers in the United States and internationally, using satellite and terrestrial networks to deliver connectivity and related services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Echostar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Echostar wasn't on the list.

While Echostar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report