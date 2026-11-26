Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elbit Systems from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $850.00 price target on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Elbit Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elbit Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $846.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESLT

Elbit Systems Price Performance

ESLT stock opened at $662.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $453.00 and a 12-month high of $1,016.06. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $716.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $783.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,039 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 542.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israeli defense technology company that develops and supplies equipment and integrated systems for military and homeland security customers. Its work spans air, land, sea, space, cyber and intelligence operations. The company's products and services include unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optical and night-vision equipment, electronic warfare and communications systems, command-and-control technologies, and training and simulation solutions. It also provides aircraft upgrades and support services.

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