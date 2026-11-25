Research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an "underperform" rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair cut shares of Endava from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Endava from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.42.

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Endava Price Performance

DAVA stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Endava has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,807,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 606,927 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Endava by 137.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 427,802 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company's stock.

About Endava

Endava plc is a technology services company that helps organizations design, develop and manage digital products and systems. Its services include technology consulting, software and product engineering, cloud services, data and analytics, and intelligent automation. The company works with clients across industries such as financial services, payments, technology, media and telecommunications, consumer products, healthcare, and mobility. Its teams serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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