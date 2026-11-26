Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energizer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Energizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energizer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $24.00.

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Energizer Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ENR opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. Energizer has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 118.77% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $793.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In related news, EVP John Drabik sold 21,842 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $622,060.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,268.80. The trade was a 19.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Lavigne sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $2,234,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 542,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,138,395.16. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 987,730 shares of the company's stock worth $21,177,000 after buying an additional 121,676 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the second quarter worth about $4,493,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,827,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company's stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets batteries, portable lighting and automotive care products. Its battery offerings include alkaline, lithium, rechargeable and specialty batteries for consumer and commercial uses. The company sells products under brands including Energizer, Eveready and Rayovac. Its automotive care portfolio includes Armor All, STP and A/C Pro products, such as cleaners, protectants and vehicle maintenance items. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Energizer serves customers in North America and international markets through retail, e-commerce and other sales channels.

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