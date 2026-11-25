Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Glj Research from $21.49 to $13.92 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sell" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Glj Research's price target would indicate a potential downside of 31.66% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital downgraded Enphase Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.77.

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Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.4%

ENPH stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman Rodgers sold 774,137 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $18,052,874.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 527,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,303,212.24. The trade was a 59.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shanker Trivedi purchased 1,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $30,590.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,180. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $31,888,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burnham & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,894.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc. develops and sells energy technology for solar-powered homes and businesses. Its products include microinverters, which convert the direct current generated by solar panels into alternating current for use in buildings or delivery to the grid, as well as battery storage systems, electric vehicle chargers and related energy management software. The company's integrated systems are designed to help customers monitor and manage solar generation, energy storage and electricity use.

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