Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENTX. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Entera Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $9.00 target price on Entera Bio in a report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Entera Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.60.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENTX

Entera Bio Price Performance

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.48. Entera Bio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.40 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,265,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,838,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,744,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 365,441 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Jerusalem, Israel. It develops oral peptide therapies for conditions that have traditionally been treated with injectable medicines, with a focus on bone and endocrine disorders. The company's development programs include EB613, an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone being studied for osteoporosis, and EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone candidate for hypoparathyroidism. Entera uses its proprietary oral-delivery technology to pursue the development of these therapies.

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