Equitable (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equitable from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equitable from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Equitable from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.42.

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Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $56.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Equitable had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 3,089.96%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other Equitable news, Director Arlene Isaacs-Lowe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $52,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,044,079.29. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig MacKay sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,999 shares in the company, valued at $922,535.73. The trade was a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 20,703 shares of company stock worth $1,106,964 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Equitable in the second quarter worth about $41,369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Equitable by 20.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 627,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company that provides retirement, insurance, and investment management solutions. Its businesses serve individuals, employers, and institutions, primarily in the United States. Through its Equitable-branded businesses, the company offers life insurance, annuities, workplace retirement plans, and employee benefits. It also has a controlling interest in AllianceBernstein, an investment management firm that provides services to institutional and retail clients globally.

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