Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ericsson from $11.40 to $10.20 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Danske downgraded shares of Ericsson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ericsson from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ericsson in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.60.

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Ericsson Stock Performance

ERIC opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Ericsson has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Ericsson had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Ericsson's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ericsson will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ericsson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ericsson by 18.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ericsson by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,581 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company's stock.

Ericsson Company Profile

Ericsson is a Swedish telecommunications technology company founded in 1876 by Lars Magnus Ericsson. Headquartered in Stockholm, it serves communications service providers, businesses and public-sector organizations in markets around the world. The company develops and supplies mobile network equipment and software, including products for radio access, 5G, core networks and network management. Its services include network deployment, operations, modernization and consulting. Ericsson also provides enterprise connectivity and communications services, including wireless networking solutions and communications APIs.

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