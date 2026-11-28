Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.62.

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Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.17 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Essential Properties Realty Trust's revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,040 shares of the company's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company's stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and leases freestanding commercial properties to businesses across the United States. Its portfolio includes properties used for services such as restaurants, early childhood education, medical and dental care, car washes, convenience stores, and fitness. The company primarily acquires properties through sale-leaseback transactions, in which a business sells its real estate to Essential Properties and leases it back for continued use.

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