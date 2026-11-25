Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the utilities provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target points to a potential upside of 2.65% from the company's previous close.

ES has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.00.

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Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $73.06. 75,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,656. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.72 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 10.38%. Eversource Energy's revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy is a public utility holding company that delivers electricity and natural gas to customers in New England. Its businesses include electric transmission and distribution, natural gas distribution, and related energy services. The company serves customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through local utility subsidiaries. Its operations include maintaining and upgrading the networks used to deliver energy to homes and businesses. Eversource traces its history to Northeast Utilities, which adopted the Eversource Energy name in 2015 after combining with NSTAR.

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