Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the business services provider's stock. Wedbush's target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ExlService from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.43.

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ExlService Trading Up 1.8%

EXLS stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. ExlService has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $633.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $615.51 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $453,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,051,719.90. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 565,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,470,597. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 137,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,423 in the last ninety days. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $2,513,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 21.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,160 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $5,649,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $231,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, commonly known as EXL, is a global data analytics and digital operations company. Founded in 1999, it helps organizations use data, technology and artificial intelligence to improve business processes and customer experiences. EXL provides services including data and analytics, consulting, automation and business process management. Its work spans industries such as insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, retail and travel. The company serves clients in multiple countries through a global network of delivery centers.

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