Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.80.

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Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3%

FATE opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.92% and a negative net margin of 1,941.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in San Diego, California. It develops cellular immunotherapies using induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which can be engineered and used to produce populations of therapeutic cells. The company's research focuses on off-the-shelf cell therapies, including natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell programs designed to target cancer. Its approach aims to create standardized therapies that do not require cells to be collected from each individual patient.

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