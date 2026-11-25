Ferrari (NYSE:RACE - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $450.00 to $465.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $460.00 to $456.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Banca Akros downgraded shares of Ferrari to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $459.24.

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Ferrari Price Performance

RACE traded up $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.63. 60,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,164. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $312.51 and a 12-month high of $437.15. The company's 50-day moving average is $401.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 1,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. designs, manufactures and sells luxury sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Based in Maranello, Italy, the company offers a range of road cars, including series-production models, special-series vehicles and limited-edition cars, with customization options for clients. Ferrari also operates a motorsports business centered on its racing heritage. Scuderia Ferrari competes in Formula One and other racing series, while the company organizes customer racing programs and events. In addition to cars and racing, Ferrari develops and licenses branded merchandise and lifestyle products.

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