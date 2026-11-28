First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised First Internet Bancorp from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.62.

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First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.86. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $31.09.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.21). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,533 shares of the bank's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,426 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the bank's stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 35.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,184 shares of the bank's stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Odyssean LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Odyssean LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the bank's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company's stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana, a digital bank serving consumers and businesses. Founded in 1999, First Internet Bank was established as an online-only bank and operates without a traditional branch network. The bank offers personal and business deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and lending services. Its commercial banking activities include loans for commercial real estate and businesses, as well as specialized financing, including Small Business Administration lending and public finance.

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