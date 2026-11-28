First National (NASDAQ:FXNC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FXNC. Zacks Research upgraded First National from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First National in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get First National alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on First National

First National Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $263.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. First National has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. First National had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 19.35%. Analysts forecast that First National will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First National by 84.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in First National by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company's stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First National by 64.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 74,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First National by 23.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,240 shares of the company's stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of First National by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia. It operates First Bank, a community bank that provides personal and business banking services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgage lending, digital banking and services for businesses, such as cash management. The company serves communities in Virginia and North Carolina through its banking operations. First National traces its roots to 1907 and expanded its reach through the 2024 combination with Touchstone Bankshares, the parent company of Touchstone Bank.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First National, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First National wasn't on the list.

While First National currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report