Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Flexsteel Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Freedom Broker lifted their target price on shares of Flexsteel Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

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Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $67.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $90.64. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $113.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 5.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael McClaflin sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,376,591.60. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Creekmuir sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $81,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,557,882.78. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 96.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 302 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company's stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries designs, manufactures, imports and markets furniture for residential and commercial customers. Its products include sofas, recliners, sectionals and other upholstered seating, along with dining, bedroom and occasional furniture. The company sells products under the Flexsteel name and other brands through a network of furniture retailers and other distribution channels. Its offerings serve homes as well as commercial settings. Founded in 1893, Flexsteel is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, and serves customers primarily in the United States.

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