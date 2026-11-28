Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore cut shares of Floor & Decor from an "in-line" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Floor & Decor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $54.45.

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Floor & Decor Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 21,428 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,727,152. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibbs Wealth Management raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 8,037 shares of the company's stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring and related products. Its offerings include tile, natural stone, hardwood, laminate and vinyl flooring, along with installation materials, tools and decorative accessories for residential and commercial projects. The company serves homeowners, professional contractors and other customers through warehouse-format stores and design centers, as well as its online platform. Its stores operate across the United States, and the company offers services such as product guidance and design assistance.

Further Reading

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