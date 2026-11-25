Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company's previous close.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Research cut Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.99.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $756.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.30). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.78%. The firm had revenue of $744.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $812.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harald von Heynitz acquired 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,448. This trade represents a 11.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 169,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,247,888. This trade represents a 6.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 62.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,869 shares of the company's stock worth $40,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth $19,579,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Fluence Energy by 4,644.6% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,084,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fluence Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,085,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 604,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,468 shares of the company's stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 403,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company's stock.

Latest Fluence Energy News

These are some of the FLNC news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Fluence reported $3.5 billion in fourth-quarter order intake , while backlog grew 68% year over year to $8.9 billion . The record demand offers a substantial pipeline of potential future revenue and helped buoy investor sentiment. Article: Fluence: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Fluence reported , while backlog grew 68% year over year to . The record demand offers a substantial pipeline of potential future revenue and helped buoy investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to a company transformation plan and a new executive leadership team working to accelerate changes. Investors may see this as an effort to address execution challenges, though the plan’s impact remains to be demonstrated. Article: Fluence Energy shares jump on transformation plan

Coverage also pointed to a company transformation plan and a new executive leadership team working to accelerate changes. Investors may see this as an effort to address execution challenges, though the plan’s impact remains to be demonstrated. Negative Sentiment: Fluence’s fiscal Q4 results were weaker than expected: it reported a $0.75 per-share loss versus the roughly $0.45 consensus loss, and revenue of $744 million versus estimates of about $812 million. Revenue fell 28.6% year over year; reported gross loss and ongoing cash use underscore pressure on profitability and execution. Article: Fluence Energy Reports 2026 Financial Results

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc. develops and provides energy storage products, software and services for electric power systems. Its offerings help customers store electricity and manage energy resources across the grid. The company supplies battery-based storage systems for applications including utility-scale storage and renewable energy integration. It also provides digital tools for energy market bidding and asset performance management, along with services that support project deployment and ongoing operations.

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