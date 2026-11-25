Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fluence Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.47.

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Fluence Energy Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,998,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The firm's 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $744.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.14 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.78% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. Fluence Energy's quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 169,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,247,888. The trade was a 6.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harald von Heynitz purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $51,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 65,550 shares in the company, valued at $482,448. This represents a 11.96% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,869 shares of the company's stock worth $40,035,000 after buying an additional 2,011,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,085,730 shares of the company's stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 604,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company's stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 376,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth $19,579,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 4,644.6% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,084,802 shares of the company's stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,938 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy News Roundup

Investors following FLNC have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Fluence reported $3.5 billion in fourth-quarter order intake, and its backlog grew 68% year over year to a record $8.9 billion. That provides a substantial pipeline of potential future revenue. Article: Fluence: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Fluence reported $3.5 billion in fourth-quarter order intake, and its backlog grew 68% year over year to a record $8.9 billion. That provides a substantial pipeline of potential future revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts cut their price targets, including Morgan Stanley to $7 and Goldman Sachs and Truist to $5, while ratings varied from buy to underweight. The reductions signal more cautious expectations despite some analysts maintaining favorable ratings. Analyst ratings and price targets

Analysts cut their price targets, including Morgan Stanley to $7 and Goldman Sachs and Truist to $5, while ratings varied from buy to underweight. The reductions signal more cautious expectations despite some analysts maintaining favorable ratings. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results were weak: Fluence reported a $0.75-per-share loss, wider than analysts’ estimates, and revenue of $744.1 million, below expectations and down 28.6% year over year. Gross profit was negative, underscoring the challenge of converting high order volume into profitable business. Article: Fluence Energy Reports 2026 Financial Results

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc. develops and provides energy storage products, software and services for electric power systems. Its offerings help customers store electricity and manage energy resources across the grid. The company supplies battery-based storage systems for applications including utility-scale storage and renewable energy integration. It also provides digital tools for energy market bidding and asset performance management, along with services that support project deployment and ongoing operations.

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