Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 119.51% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLNC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.38.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of FLNC opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.30). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.78%. The firm had revenue of $744.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $812.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In other news, Director Herman Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 169,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,888. The trade was a 6.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harald von Heynitz acquired 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $51,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 65,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $482,448. This trade represents a 11.96% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,869 shares of the company's stock worth $40,035,000 after buying an additional 2,011,562 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Defiance ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 349,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 180,307 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Fluence Energy Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about FLNC:

Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to a company transformation plan and a new executive leadership team working to accelerate changes. Investors may see this as an effort to address execution challenges, though the plan’s impact remains to be demonstrated. Article: Fluence Energy shares jump on transformation plan

Coverage also pointed to a company transformation plan and a new executive leadership team working to accelerate changes. Investors may see this as an effort to address execution challenges, though the plan’s impact remains to be demonstrated. Negative Sentiment: Fluence’s fiscal Q4 results were weaker than expected: it reported a $0.75 per-share loss versus the roughly $0.45 consensus loss, and revenue of $744 million versus estimates of about $812 million. Revenue fell 28.6% year over year; reported gross loss and ongoing cash use underscore pressure on profitability and execution. Article: Fluence Energy Reports 2026 Financial Results

Fluence’s fiscal Q4 results were weaker than expected: it reported a versus the roughly $0.45 consensus loss, and revenue of $744 million versus estimates of about $812 million. Revenue fell 28.6% year over year; reported gross loss and ongoing cash use underscore pressure on profitability and execution. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action concerning investors who bought shares from November 2025 through September 2026. The complaint alleges, among other things, that fiscal 2026 guidance relied on contract manufacturing capacity that was not ready; these are allegations, not established findings. The litigation adds uncertainty and potential reputational risk. Article: FLNC Shareholder Alert

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc. develops and provides energy storage products, software and services for electric power systems. Its offerings help customers store electricity and manage energy resources across the grid. The company supplies battery-based storage systems for applications including utility-scale storage and renewable energy integration. It also provides digital tools for energy market bidding and asset performance management, along with services that support project deployment and ongoing operations.

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