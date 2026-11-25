Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Roth Capital's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 124.55% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fluence Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.47.

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Fluence Energy Stock Performance

FLNC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $739.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.81. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $744.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.14 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.78% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. Fluence Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 169,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,247,888. This trade represents a 6.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harald von Heynitz acquired 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $51,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $482,448. The trade was a 11.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 207,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,085,730 shares of the company's stock worth $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 604,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $19,579,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 1,086.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 385,804 shares of the company's stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 353,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 4,644.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,084,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,938 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recent Fluence Energy Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about FLNC:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity lowered its price target to $9 from $15 but maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside from the cited $4.10 share price. Canaccord Genuity recommendations

Canaccord Genuity lowered its price target to $9 from $15 but maintained a rating, implying substantial potential upside from the cited $4.10 share price. Neutral Sentiment: The company has announced a transformation plan and new executive leadership team, aimed at improving execution. Its success remains uncertain. Article: Fluence Energy shares jump on transformation plan

The company has announced a transformation plan and new executive leadership team, aimed at improving execution. Its success remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its target to $5 from $10 and assigned an Underweight rating. Truist also lowered its target to $5 from $8, while retaining a Hold rating. The cuts reflect a more cautious analyst outlook. Barclays recommendations

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc. develops and provides energy storage products, software and services for electric power systems. Its offerings help customers store electricity and manage energy resources across the grid. The company supplies battery-based storage systems for applications including utility-scale storage and renewable energy integration. It also provides digital tools for energy market bidding and asset performance management, along with services that support project deployment and ongoing operations.

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