Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTV. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fortive from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $64.36.

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Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Peter Underwood sold 48,442 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,129,353.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 79,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,022.80. This trade represents a 37.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $530,658.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,022,695.29. This trade represents a 34.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,600. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Fortive by 86.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 467 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 156.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation is a global industrial technology company that develops tools, software and services for customers in industries including manufacturing, infrastructure and healthcare. Its businesses focus on helping organizations improve operational efficiency, safety, asset management and quality. Its products and services include electronic test and measurement instruments, industrial safety and gas-detection equipment, and software for managing facilities, maintenance, construction projects and environmental, health and safety programs.

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