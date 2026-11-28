Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTRE. Mizuho lowered Fortrea from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fortrea from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fortrea from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.23.

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Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of FTRE opened at $20.82 on Friday. Fortrea has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.88.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortrea by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 389,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 82,059 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,488,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Fortrea by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 82,349 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea in the third quarter valued at $22,793,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the third quarter worth $2,220,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc. is a global contract research organization that provides clinical development and patient access services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies. The company supports the development of medicines and medical products from early research through later-stage clinical trials and post-approval studies. Its services include clinical trial planning and management, clinical pharmacology, patient recruitment and engagement, data management, regulatory support and related consulting.

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