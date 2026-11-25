Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

FET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Forum Energy Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Forum Energy Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE FET opened at $72.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $833.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $233.35 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, EVP John Ivascu sold 4,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $387,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,651.68. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,765,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,921 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $38,283,000 after buying an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,938 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 33,802 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $11,389,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 66.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 152,403 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 60,711 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. NYSE: FET designs and manufactures equipment and technologies for the global oil and natural gas industry, as well as selected industrial markets. Its products support operations across the energy lifecycle, including drilling, well completion, subsea activity and production. The company's offerings include drilling and completions equipment, subsea products and systems, and equipment used in oilfield production. These products are designed for use in onshore and offshore environments and help customers conduct and support energy operations.

Further Reading

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