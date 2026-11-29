Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCPT. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Huntington initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.55.

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Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William Lenehan acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 789,857 shares in the company, valued at $17,858,666.77. The trade was a 1.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,402,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 125,967 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,255 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 483,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company's stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and leases restaurant and retail properties in the United States. The company focuses primarily on properties leased to restaurant operators under long-term net leases. FCPT's portfolio includes freestanding locations occupied by national and regional restaurant brands, as well as properties used by other retail businesses. Its properties are spread across multiple U.S. markets, giving the portfolio geographic diversity.

Further Reading

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