Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Futu from $200.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Futu from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Futu from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Get Futu alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FUTU

Futu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $91.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.90. Futu has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $189.38.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $778.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.49 million. Futu had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 42.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Futu will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Futu by 19.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Robinhood Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a digital financial services company that provides online brokerage and wealth management services through its trading platforms, including Futubull and moomoo. Its platforms offer access to securities trading, market data, research tools, and investor communities. The company serves retail investors in several markets, including Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States. Its offerings include trading in stocks and other investment products, along with services such as wealth management and employee stock plan administration.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Futu, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Futu wasn't on the list.

While Futu currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report