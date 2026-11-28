GameStop (NYSE:GME - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised GameStop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stonex Financial initiated coverage on GameStop in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Yorkville Ives began coverage on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of GameStop to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.50.

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GameStop Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. GameStop has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.85 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.16%. GameStop's revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Robinson sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $98,680.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 93,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,365.04. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Moore sold 15,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $417,960.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 92,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,493,396. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,232,772 shares of company stock valued at $98,994,742 and sold 33,955 shares valued at $870,667. Insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 45.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 537.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,313 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GameStop during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop is a specialty retailer focused on video games and gaming-related products. Its stores and online business sell new and pre-owned video games, consoles, controllers, accessories and collectibles, and the company also offers trade-in programs for eligible products. The company serves customers primarily in the United States, with retail and online operations in select international markets. Its product mix includes gaming merchandise and trading cards alongside its core video game business.

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