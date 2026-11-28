GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.40.

Get GDS alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on GDS

GDS Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of GDS opened at $13.58 on Friday. GDS has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. GDS had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that GDS will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Defiance ETFs LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 10.8% in the third quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 98,214 shares of the company's stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GDS by 16.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,820 shares of the company's stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in GDS during the third quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in GDS by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top GDS Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about GDS:

Positive Sentiment: GDS booked 686 megawatts of new data-center capacity, a record that points to substantial demand amid China’s AI expansion. GDS books 686 megawatts of new data center capacity

GDS booked 686 megawatts of new data-center capacity, a record that points to substantial demand amid China’s AI expansion. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue was about $477 million, topping expectations and reflecting continued growth. GDS Holdings tops expectations with Q3 revenue

Third-quarter revenue was about $477 million, topping expectations and reflecting continued growth. Negative Sentiment: Despite the revenue beat, GDS turned to a net loss in Q3, prompting reports of a sharp post-results selloff and likely tempering the positive bookings news. GDS Holdings Stock Drops on Turning to Loss in Q3

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of high-performance data centers. The company provides colocation services, which allow customers to house their servers and other IT equipment in secure, purpose-built facilities, along with related managed services and network connectivity. GDS primarily serves cloud service providers, internet companies, financial institutions and large enterprises. Its data centers are concentrated in major Chinese economic hubs, and the company has also expanded its presence into other Asian markets.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GDS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GDS wasn't on the list.

While GDS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report