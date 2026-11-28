Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

GEMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Gemini Space Station from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Gemini Space Station from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gemini Space Station from $3.50 to $1.75 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Gemini Space Station from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.88.

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Gemini Space Station Stock Performance

GEMI opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. Gemini Space Station has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter. Gemini Space Station had a negative return on equity of 92.65% and a negative net margin of 211.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Gemini Space Station will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gemini Space Station by 24.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,595,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 317,466 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gemini Space Station by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 681,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000.

About Gemini Space Station

Gemini Space Station, Inc. operates a cryptocurrency platform offering services to individual and institutional customers. Its products include digital-asset trading and custody, along with tools and services for institutions. Founded in 2014 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the company is based in New York. Gemini also issues the Gemini dollar, a U.S. dollar–pegged stablecoin. Gemini serves customers in the United States and select international markets, with product availability varying by location and local regulations.

Further Reading

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