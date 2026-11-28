Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Generac from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Generac from $333.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $290.27.

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Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $219.17 on Friday. Generac has a 1-year low of $134.80 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.52%. Generac's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $911,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 549,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,129,496.88. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman Taffe sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,781.20. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 12,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,310 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the technology company's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company's stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc. designs and manufactures power generation equipment and energy technology solutions. Its products include residential standby and portable generators, commercial and industrial generators, transfer switches, engines, and related equipment for applications such as construction, telecommunications, and data centers. The company also offers energy management products, including battery storage, solar-related solutions, and smart home energy technologies. Generac serves customers in North America and international markets through a network of dealers, distributors, and other sales channels.

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