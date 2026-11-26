General Motors (NASDAQ:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U was upgraded by investment analysts at Dbs Bank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on General Motors from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $98.00 price objective on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on General Motors from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.44.

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General Motors Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Motors (NASDAQ:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $50.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. General Motors's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 20th that allows the company to buy back $20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 16,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,480,225.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,680. The trade was a 57.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,958,995,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,559,990 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $659,804,000 after purchasing an additional 101,885 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,465,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,066,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,912 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $555,933,000 after buying an additional 1,433,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

General Motors News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about GM:

Neutral Sentiment: Seaport Research Partners has picked up coverage of GM, adding analyst attention; the available report headline does not specify a rating or price target. General Motors Stock Picked Up by Analysts at Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners has picked up coverage of GM, adding analyst attention; the available report headline does not specify a rating or price target. Neutral Sentiment: GM is promoting automation to build vehicles faster, and reports say UAW workers may help build the robots. Productivity gains could be beneficial, but the approach also raises questions about jobs and labor relations. GM using robots to build cars faster goes beyond jobs

GM is promoting automation to build vehicles faster, and reports say UAW workers may help build the robots. Productivity gains could be beneficial, but the approach also raises questions about jobs and labor relations. Negative Sentiment: Coverage comparing GM with BYD highlights the competitive challenge from BYD’s broad global presence in new-energy vehicles. GM’s dealership network and cash flow from combustion vehicles are cited as strengths, but the comparison underscores pressure to compete in electrified markets. BYD vs. General Motors: Which Carmaker Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, manufactures and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and sport utility vehicles. Its vehicle brands include Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, and its offerings also include vehicle parts, software and related services. GM Financial provides automotive financing and leasing products to customers and dealers. Founded in 1908, General Motors is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company serves customers in North America and international markets, with operations and sales spanning multiple regions.

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