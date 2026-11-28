Research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks reports. The firm set a "moderate buy" rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Genmab A/S from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.50.

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Genmab A/S Stock Performance

GMAB opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.30 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,715,194 shares of the company's stock worth $61,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85,033 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 19.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antibody-based medicines, primarily for cancer and other serious diseases. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the company also has operations in the United States and Europe. Genmab's research draws on antibody-engineering platforms, including DuoBody, which is designed to create bispecific antibodies. Its medicines and development programs address a range of targets and treatment approaches, including immune-cell engagement and antibody-drug conjugates.

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