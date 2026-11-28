Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

GEO has been the topic of several other research reports. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $42.75 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Cowen set a $42.00 target price on Geo Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Geo Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geo Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.58.

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Geo Group Stock Performance

Geo Group stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Geo Group has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Geo Group had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $761.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $770.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Geo Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geo Group

In other news, VP Matthew Albence sold 11,797 shares of Geo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $371,015.65. Following the sale, the vice president owned 87,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,755,082.90. The trade was a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Geo Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Geo Group in the second quarter worth $312,698,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Geo Group during the second quarter valued at $9,165,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the second quarter valued at about $118,673,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,605,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Geo Group by 304.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 176,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 132,690 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc. provides government services focused on corrections, detention and community-based supervision. Its services include operating secure facilities and processing centers, managing community reentry programs, and providing electronic monitoring and supervision technology for individuals in the community. The company serves federal, state and local government agencies, primarily in the United States. Its work also includes related services such as secure transportation and support programs for people transitioning from incarceration back into the community.

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