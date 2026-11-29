Global Medical REIT (NYSE:XRN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Huntington initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Global Medical REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.60.

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Global Medical REIT Price Performance

NYSE XRN opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $362.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.10. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $38.65.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:XRN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $40.34 million for the quarter. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 36.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Global Medical REIT stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:XRN - Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,412 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Global Medical REIT worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latest Global Medical REIT News

Investors following XRN have been watching these news items:

Negative Sentiment: Huntington reduced its FY2027 EPS estimate from $2.28 to $2.15 and FY2028 estimate from $2.67 to $2.51. It also trimmed its FY2026 forecast from $2.93 to $2.86, alongside reductions to quarterly estimates through 2028. The broad downward revisions suggest a weaker earnings outlook and are the main potential pressure on XRN. MarketBeat report on XRN

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc. is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and owns purpose-built medical facilities. It leases these properties to healthcare providers, including physician groups and health systems, that use them to deliver patient care. The company's properties include medical office buildings, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Its leases are generally structured to provide long-term occupancy for tenants while supporting the company's rental-income business.

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